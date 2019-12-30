Sports editor apologizes for tweeting 'scalps' after game | KOB 4
Sports editor apologizes for tweeting 'scalps' after game

The Associated Press
Updated: December 30, 2019 08:10 AM
Created: December 30, 2019 08:05 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A sports editor for a New Mexico newspaper has apologized after using "scalps" in a tweet to describe a high school basketball team defeating a team with Native American student-athletes.

The word "scalp" has a racist history as white settlers regularly cut off pieces of Native Americans' heads after killing them.

Hobbs News-Sun Sports Editor Jason Farmer said Friday his tweet was "very inappropriate and completely insensitive."

Navajo Nation leaders criticized Farmer's social media post, saying such comments should not be normalized.


