Sports editor apologizes for tweeting 'scalps' after game

The Associated Press
Updated: December 30, 2019 08:10 AM
Created: December 30, 2019 08:05 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A sports editor for a New Mexico newspaper has apologized after using "scalps" in a tweet to describe a high school basketball team defeating a team with Native American student-athletes.
The word "scalp" has a racist history as white settlers regularly cut off pieces of Native Americans' heads after killing them.
Hobbs News-Sun Sports Editor Jason Farmer said Friday his tweet was "very inappropriate and completely insensitive."
Navajo Nation leaders criticized Farmer's social media post, saying such comments should not be normalized.
I apologize for my offensive actions. The below photo is my written apology pic.twitter.com/NelnM9vJbK— Jason Farmer (@JasonCFarmer) December 27, 2019
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)