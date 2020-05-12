Sports fans turn to competitive gaming amid pandemic

“I think that we've seen explosive growth as the pandemic has started,” said Mark Bailon, UNM Esports event coordinator. “ESports is definitely well suited to everyone being at home and being able to watch from a distance.”

The group said they don’t suspect that the spike in interest is temporary.

“I think that accessibility and inclusivity are big highlights for gaming. We are actively pursuing a culture of being as inclusive as we can and I think that no matter, if you're a really competitive gamer or just somebody who likes to play a casual platform at night when you get home from work—we have a space for you,” Bailon said.

What kind of games ate included in Esports? It can be anything from Nascar’s high-tech virtual races to playing Fortnite from your couch.

“Nothing has really changed. Growing up on a TV, on a computer, whatever game it is that you're playing, you hop into an online video or voice chat. That hasn't changed at all—it's the way we did it and we still do it,” Glover said.

So if you’re missing sports in quarantine, now might be the perfect time to join the ‘home’ team.

“Even as children, we enjoy playing games with each other, right? We connect and we bond in that way because we're having a shared competitive experience. Humans like to be a little competitive with each other.” Bailon said.



