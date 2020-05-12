Sports fans turn to competitive gaming amid pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sports fans turn to competitive gaming amid pandemic

Justine Lopez
Created: May 12, 2020 07:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With live sports like baseball and basketball put on hold due to the coronavirus, some organizations and fans are turning to virtual sports like competitive video gaming.

Kye Glover is the marketing and communications coordinator for UNM Esports.

Advertisement

“I really hope to see traditional sports find a way to get back,” he said.

Members of the club said Esports are taking off right now.

“I think that we've seen explosive growth as the pandemic has started,” said Mark Bailon, UNM Esports event coordinator. “ESports is definitely well suited to everyone being at home and being able to watch from a distance.”

The group said they don’t suspect that the spike in interest is temporary.

“I think that accessibility and inclusivity are big highlights for gaming. We are actively pursuing a culture of being as inclusive as we can and I think that no matter, if you're a really competitive gamer or just somebody who likes to play a casual platform at night when you get home from work—we have a space for you,” Bailon said.

What kind of games ate included in Esports? It can be anything from Nascar’s high-tech virtual races to playing Fortnite from your couch.

“Nothing has really changed. Growing up on a TV, on a computer, whatever game it is that you're playing, you hop into an online video or voice chat. That hasn't changed at all—it's the way we did it and we still do it,” Glover said.

So if you’re missing sports in quarantine, now might be the perfect time to join the ‘home’ team.

“Even as children, we enjoy playing games with each other, right? We connect and we bond in that way because we're having a shared competitive experience. Humans like to be a little competitive with each other.” Bailon said.


 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
NMDOH opens COVID-19 testing to all New Mexico workers
NMDOH opens COVID-19 testing to all New Mexico workers
Body of missing woman found in SUV in New Mexico reservoir
Body of missing woman found in SUV in New Mexico reservoir
Psychiatrist discusses why some people may choose not to wear masks
Psychiatrist discusses why some people may choose not to wear masks
Cases rise to 3,204 on Navajo Nation, 102 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 3,204 on Navajo Nation, 102 total reported deaths
Advertisement


Fire in northern New Mexico continues to threaten homes
Fire in northern New Mexico continues to threaten homes
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases
Republican awaiting response from AG Barr about concerns over governor's public health order
Republican awaiting response from AG Barr about concerns over governor's public health order
Navajo president crafts proposal to spend portion of stimulus funds on water infrastructure
Navajo president crafts proposal to spend portion of stimulus funds on water infrastructure
Rep. Deb Haaland makes her case for a second term in Congress
Rep. Deb Haaland makes her case for a second term in Congress