Spring snow storm catches some New Mexicans off guard

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 13, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: April 13, 2020 02:52 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- A spring snow storm surprised some people in New Mexico.

"I woke up this morning and thought I was going to come to interview in a t-shirt. And I look outside and there's snow on the ground," said Kodi Newnaguazr. 

Newnaguazr said he was the executive chef at 1933 Brewing Company, but he was laid off because of the COVID-19 epidemic. 

On Monday, he was seeking a job at Smith's.

"It's just like an online stocker position - for temporary - just to help pay bills while all this is going on," he said.

Newnaguazr wasn't the only person caught off guard by the snow.

"It's crazy," said Michael Smith. "I planted my garden thinking we're going to have summer."

Smith said he hopes his lettuce plant holds up. As for the irony of a spring snow storm, he said it shouldn't surprise people.

"This is not weird on the scale of everything else is going on," Smith said.

The impact of the storm on travel was minimal, likely because of the governor's stay-at-home order. However, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office reported that a plow truck overturned in the East Mountains.

People who live n the area said the roads were snow-packed and icy.

"Oh my gosh I was going through Edgewood and I couldn't even see the lines on the road," said Desirae Carlson.


