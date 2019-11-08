Squatters leaving a mess behind in vacant properties

Joy Wang
Updated: November 08, 2019 06:10 PM
Created: November 08, 2019 04:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man spends his days clearing out vacant homes.
“We're a risk management company helping the homeowners or the banks that own these properties keep them safe,” said Robbie Sanchez, who owns Southwest Concierge Property and Safety Services.
Squatters have been known to trash properties, leaving behind garbage and drug paraphernalia.
“These squatters are so smart,” Sanchez said. “They take the realtor sign and throw it in the backyard and really hide the fact that they're staying there.”
Sanchez said the problem used to be centered on foreclosed homes, but now he sees squatters living in homes listed for sale.
