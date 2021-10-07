Squatters take over Albuquerque home for weeks while owner is away

"I drove in through the back driveway and there was an individual there, with the door open, with the lock broken, and I asked what he was doing that and he said, 'I live here,'" she said.

Inside her son's kitchen, the squatter was cooking food on the stove. She told him she was calling police.

"He told me, 'go ahead and call the cops, I'm going to finish eating."

The suspect was taken into custody, but before he left, he gave a warning – saying he'll be back.

The homeowner's mom said her son has given up, and asked her to not go back to the house, fearing for her safety.

The homeowner is planning on selling the house and starting over.

As for the man who was arrested at the home, he was identified as Levi Monje. According to police reports KOB 4 obtained, when he was arrested the first time, he told officers he was God and sensed witchcraft happening at the house. Then, just about two weeks later, he was back at the home and arrested again – all while wearing the homeowner's clothes.

Watch the video above for the full story.