St. Baldrick's event raises money for kids battling cancer
Kassi Nelson
March 10, 2019 10:23 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — On Sunday, the Santa Ana Center hosted the 12th annual New Mexico Firefighter's event for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. Law enforcement officers came together to show kids with cancer that they're not alone.
"We can show these kids we might not be able to take this disease from them, but we can shave our head and be bold with them," said event coordinator Aaron McDevitt.
The money raised from the event goes to kids in New Mexico who are battling cancer.
"In a lot of ways, it's bittersweet," said Catherine Rutledge, who lost her son to cancer. "We come in and see a lot of people we know. We also see a lot of ghosts. Ghosts of children who are no longer with us and we see the kids who are still fighting."
The Rutledge's lost their son Riley to brain cancer in 2015.
Organizers say since 2007 the event has raised more than $1 million to help kids with cancer in New Mexico.
Their goal this year is $60,000.
