St. Baldrick's event raises money for kids battling cancer | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

St. Baldrick's event raises money for kids battling cancer

Kassi Nelson
March 10, 2019 10:23 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — On Sunday, the Santa Ana Center hosted the 12th annual New Mexico Firefighter's event for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. Law enforcement officers came together to show kids with cancer that they're not alone.

Advertisement

"We can show these kids we might not be able to take this disease from them, but we can shave our head and be bold with them," said event coordinator Aaron McDevitt. 

The money raised from the event goes to kids in New Mexico who are battling cancer. 

"In a lot of ways, it's bittersweet," said Catherine Rutledge, who lost her son to cancer. "We come in and see a lot of people we know. We also see a lot of ghosts. Ghosts of children who are no longer with us and we see the kids who are still fighting."

The Rutledge's lost their son Riley to brain cancer in 2015. 

Organizers say since 2007 the event has raised more than $1 million to help kids with cancer in New Mexico.

Their goal this year is $60,000.

Donate to the St. Baldrick's Foundation

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: March 10, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: March 10, 2019 08:58 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature
Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
Chevel Shepherd performs at Rich Ford's 58th anniversary
Chevel Shepherd performs at Rich Ford's 58th anniversary
Woman claims neighbor killed her two dogs in SW Albuquerque
Luna
Cooper's hawks illegally shot and killed in Albuquerque
Cooper's hawks illegally shot and killed in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Cake shop collects donations for families impacted by Ironworks fire
Cake shop collects donations for families impacted by Ironworks fire
Woman saves neglected dog with eye disease
Woman saves neglected dog with eye disease
St. Baldrick's event raises money for kids battling cancer
St. Baldrick's event raises money for kids battling cancer
Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature
Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'