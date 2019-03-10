St. Baldrick's event raises money for kids battling cancer

"In a lot of ways, it's bittersweet," said Catherine Rutledge, who lost her son to cancer. "We come in and see a lot of people we know. We also see a lot of ghosts. Ghosts of children who are no longer with us and we see the kids who are still fighting."

The Rutledge's lost their son Riley to brain cancer in 2015.

Organizers say since 2007 the event has raised more than $1 million to help kids with cancer in New Mexico.

Their goal this year is $60,000.

Donate to the St. Baldrick's Foundation