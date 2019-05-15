St. Clair Winery & Bistro changes name to D.H. Lescombes

The logo on wine bottles in retail stores will remain the same, however, new logos will be rolled out at the restaurant.

The new name is a tribute to the founders of St. Clair.

“The D and the H is actually Danielle and Herve Lescombes,” Moore said.

The French family, who immigrated to New Mexico, turned a small business into a New Mexico icon, which is looking to expand.

A wine club is in the works. The plan is to ship win to club members.

There is another St Clair Winery. The name change will avoid any potential confusion between the two companies.

In addition to the wine club, Moore said there are plans to open a new bistro in Alamogordo.