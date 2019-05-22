St. Pius senior earns $180,000 NROTC scholarship
Patrick Hayes
May 22, 2019 07:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Seniors at St. Pius X High School were recognized for their achievements during a special ceremony on Tuesday including Sophia Gonzales.
Gonzales earned the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship which is worth $180,000. Her recruiter, USMC Sgt. Alex Salazar, told KOB she was the ideal applicant
"Just the energy she brings to the table, her confidence and dedication to be part of the best automatically stood out to me since day one,” he said.
Gonzales said she was shocked by the award.
"It was something I worked really hard for and it took a lot of time to put the application together and get my recomendations but all the hard work was worth it because when I found out it was amazing,” she said.
Gonzales will attend the University of New Mexico in the fall. When she graduates, she’ll go to officer candidate school and become a commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps.
"And I did look into all the branches but ultimately the Marines hold themselves to a higher standard than any other branch and that's a standard I've been raised with,” she said.
She also wanted to follow in her family’s footsteps. Her dad, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, served in the Marines before getting into law enforcement. He said, “I can't be prouder...I just believe all her hardwork paid off."
"It's just amazing to be able to be given this opportunity to do the same,” she told KOB.
