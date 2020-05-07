St. Pius seniors greeted to a graduation parade

Megan Abundis
Updated: May 07, 2020 10:37 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 05:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Class of 2020 will not have a traditional graduation ceremony or celebrations.
But teachers at staff at St. Pius X High School wanted to recognize the students for the accomplishment, so they held a parade for them.
“This too shall pass, hang in there, there’s a bright future ahead don’t give up never give up persevere and you will prevail,” said Orlando Rodriguez, St. Pius X High School Assistant Principal.
Click the video to see the parade.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company