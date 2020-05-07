St. Pius seniors greeted to a graduation parade | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

St. Pius seniors greeted to a graduation parade

Megan Abundis
Updated: May 07, 2020 10:37 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 05:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Class of 2020 will not have a traditional graduation ceremony or celebrations. 

But teachers at staff at St. Pius X High School wanted to recognize the students for the accomplishment, so they held a parade for them.

Advertisement

“This too shall pass, hang in there, there’s a bright future ahead don’t give up never give up persevere and you will prevail,” said Orlando Rodriguez, St. Pius X High School Assistant Principal.

Click the video to see the parade.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
Advertisement


Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic
Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic
BioPark revenue takes hit during pandemic
BioPark revenue takes hit during pandemic
Grants, Gallup approach COVID-19 differently
Grants, Gallup approach COVID-19 differently
21-year-old starts campaign to buy, deliver tablets to senior citizens
21-year-old starts campaign to buy, deliver tablets to senior citizens
St. Pius seniors greeted to a graduation parade
St. Pius seniors greeted to a graduation parade