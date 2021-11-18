Stabbing homicide under investigation at a NW Albuquerque restaurant | KOB 4
Stabbing homicide under investigation at a NW Albuquerque restaurant

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: November 18, 2021 08:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A Wednesday night stabbing homicide at a northwest Albuquerque restaurant is under investigation.

A BCSO deputy discovered a man at Dion's restaurant, at 121 Coors Blvd NW, who had been stabbed and was unresponsive. The deputy called APD Dispatch who sent officers to his location.

The area around the restaurant will be closed while the investigation is being conducted. 

