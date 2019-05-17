Stadium traffic expected this weekend due to coinciding games

Isotopes' fans can find $5 parking in the Stadium East and Stadium North lots adjacent to Dreamstyle Stadium and the UNM Track and Soccer Complex, the Science & Technology lots and the UNM lots north of Shields Street.

Gates at Isotopes Park are opening at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon to give everyone extra time to get where they need to go.

"We try to put ourselves in fans shoes to see what would we have to go through if we were driving here or we were parking here," said John Traub, Isotopes general manager.

Click here for a weekend parking map