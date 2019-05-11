Stamp Out Hunger event to help Roadrunner Food Bank

Saturday will mark the 27th year the efforts have been recognized on a national level.

Meanwhile, organizers with the Roadrunner Food Bank told KOB 4 the food is desperately needed, especially because it’s the summer.

"Summer is one of the most critical times for people who are typically getting some food when they go to school, especially kids. So the food bank relies on programs like this,” said Andrea Nash, the food bank’s chief development officer.

According to Nash, the food bank is low on many items including proteins like peanut butter.

