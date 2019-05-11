Stamp Out Hunger event to help Roadrunner Food Bank | KOB 4
Stamp Out Hunger event to help Roadrunner Food Bank

Patrick Hayes
May 11, 2019 09:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A nationwide effort to help cut down on hunger comes to Albuquerque on Saturday.

For 30 years, local letter carriers have collected bags of non-perishable food items from residents and then delivered them to a local food bank.

"It makes them feel proud when they're carrying those bags and emptying out their vehicles, you can see smiles on their faces,” said Angel Martinez, president of the local Association of Letter Carriers.

Saturday will mark the 27th year the efforts have been recognized on a national level.

Meanwhile, organizers with the Roadrunner Food Bank told KOB 4 the food is desperately needed, especially because it’s the summer.

"Summer is one of the most critical times for people who are typically getting some food when they go to school, especially kids. So the food bank relies on programs like this,” said Andrea Nash, the food bank’s chief development officer.

According to Nash, the food bank is low on many items including proteins like peanut butter.

For more information on the food bank and how to help, click here.

