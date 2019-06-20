Stand True for Blue shows support for law enforcement

"I just really felt compelled to come alongside APD," Jameson said. "I also had a lot of children whose parents were in APD."

Officer Alex Jaquez, born and raised in Albuquerque, joined the ranks of APD last December. He said Stand True for Blue events like Thankful Thursday really make a difference.

"It's great knowing that you have support behind you," Jaquez said. "It's always that 10 percent that's louder, that's giving you a bad rep and then you have the 90 percent that's supporting you the whole way, and I think that's great."

This week, the nonprofit is celebrating Thankful Thursday by delivering Red Vines and a thank you note for those at the APD Valley substation.

"It keeps us motivated, all the goodies that they bring," Jaquez said.

Stand True for Blue has several volunteer members that foster relationships with different law enforcement groups to see how they can help.

