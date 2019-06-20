Stand True for Blue shows support for law enforcement
Ryan Laughlin
June 20, 2019 08:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stand True for Blue is a nonprofit that started as a service project in a middle school classroom after Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster's death. They show support for law enforcement.
"For example, anywhere you see one of these blue ribbons showing support for law enforcement, in or around Albuquerque, well, Stand True for Blue was responsible for that," said Valerie Jameson, president of the nonprofit.
She was the teacher of a middle school class when officer Daniel Webster was killed in 2015.
"I just really felt compelled to come alongside APD," Jameson said. "I also had a lot of children whose parents were in APD."
Officer Alex Jaquez, born and raised in Albuquerque, joined the ranks of APD last December. He said Stand True for Blue events like Thankful Thursday really make a difference.
"It's great knowing that you have support behind you," Jaquez said. "It's always that 10 percent that's louder, that's giving you a bad rep and then you have the 90 percent that's supporting you the whole way, and I think that's great."
This week, the nonprofit is celebrating Thankful Thursday by delivering Red Vines and a thank you note for those at the APD Valley substation.
"It keeps us motivated, all the goodies that they bring," Jaquez said.
Stand True for Blue has several volunteer members that foster relationships with different law enforcement groups to see how they can help.
