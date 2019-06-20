Stand True for Blue shows support for law enforcement | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Stand True for Blue shows support for law enforcement

Ryan Laughlin
June 20, 2019 08:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stand True for Blue is a nonprofit that started as a service project in a middle school classroom after Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster's death. They show support for law enforcement. 

Advertisement

"For example, anywhere you see one of these blue ribbons showing support for law enforcement, in or around Albuquerque, well, Stand True for Blue was responsible for that," said Valerie Jameson, president of the nonprofit. 

She was the teacher of a middle school class when officer Daniel Webster was killed in 2015.

"I just really felt compelled to come alongside APD," Jameson said. "I also had a lot of children whose parents were in APD."  

Officer Alex Jaquez, born and raised in Albuquerque, joined the ranks of APD last December. He said Stand True for Blue events like Thankful Thursday really make a difference. 

"It's great knowing that you have support behind you," Jaquez said. "It's always that 10 percent that's louder, that's giving you a bad rep and then you have the 90 percent that's supporting you the whole way, and I think that's great." 

This week, the nonprofit is celebrating Thankful Thursday by delivering Red Vines and a thank you note for those at the APD Valley substation. 

"It keeps us motivated, all the goodies that they bring," Jaquez said. 

Stand True for Blue has several volunteer members that foster relationships with different law enforcement groups to see how they can help.

For more information, click here

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: June 20, 2019 08:43 PM
Created: June 20, 2019 07:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
Family keeps loved one’s memory alive two years after her murder
Family keeps loved one’s memory alive two years after her murder
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
Thief steals Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico’s crown
Thief steals Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico’s crown
Victim identified in fatal crash near 3rd and Mountain
Victim identified in fatal crash near 3rd and Mountain
Advertisement




Police: Serial flasher does it again
Police: Serial flasher does it again
MDC releases video of inmate's death in custody
MDC releases video of inmate's death in custody
Thief steals Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico’s crown
Thief steals Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico’s crown
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother