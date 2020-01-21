Star of hit Netflix thriller series "You" coming to ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Penn Badgley is coming to Albuquerque. On Wednesday, the well-known actor will lead a discussion titled "Service and Self-Discovery" from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the UNM Student Union Building Ballrooms.

Badgley is best known for his leading role as Dan Humphrey in CW's "Gossip Girl" and currently, his role as star character Joe Goldberg in the Netflix series "You." Goldberg is a serial killer and a stalker, but Badgley has still managed to endear himself to fans of the show.