Star of hit Netflix thriller series "You" coming to ABQ

Brianna Wilson
Updated: January 21, 2020 04:45 PM
Created: January 21, 2020 03:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Penn Badgley is coming to Albuquerque. On Wednesday, the well-known actor will lead a discussion titled "Service and Self-Discovery" from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the UNM Student Union Building Ballrooms.
Badgley is best known for his leading role as Dan Humphrey in CW's "Gossip Girl" and currently, his role as star character Joe Goldberg in the Netflix series "You." Goldberg is a serial killer and a stalker, but Badgley has still managed to endear himself to fans of the show.
At the event, hosted by UNM's Baha'i Association, the famed actor will discuss his life and career in the entertainment industry, as well his dedication to serving others. He will also participate in a Q&A session with audience members.
Tickets to the event are no longer available.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company