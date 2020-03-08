'Star Wars' inspired group takes over UNM's campus | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

'Star Wars' inspired group takes over UNM's campus

Grace Reader
Created: March 08, 2020 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—University of New Mexico students might run into an unusual group if they stroll around campus Tuesday nights.

The Order of the Wolf is a “Star Wars” inspired club where members meet up to fight each other.

Advertisement

The rules of combat are simple: don't smack people in the face and have fun.

“We're here to fight a little bit. Some combat with starblades,” said White Knight with the Order of the Wolf. “Starblades were inspired by lightsabers, so think lightsaber combat.”

White Knight encourages anyone and everyone to come participate.

"You only live once. Come try it out once. If nothing else you can say 'I did this,'" White Knight said. 

An Order of the Wolf member who goes by Eagle said the experience dares him to step out of his comfort zone.

“It's been a blast. Being able to just challenge myself in different ways,” said Eagle.

Click the video above to watch Grace Reader take on KOB 4 producer Robert Towne in battle.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque city councilors work to amend loophole in plastic bag ban
Albuquerque city councilors work to amend loophole in plastic bag ban
Eubank and Constitution closed due to accident involving pedestrian
Eubank and Constitution closed due to accident involving pedestrian
Catholic archbishop asks parishes to take precautions for coronavirus, flu
Catholic archbishop asks parishes to take precautions for coronavirus, flu
Man opens fire on party-goers in SW Albuquerque, 4 people injured
Man opens fire on party-goers in SW Albuquerque, 4 people injured
11-month-old dog found hanging from bridge near Santa Fe
11-month-old dog found hanging from bridge near Santa Fe
Advertisement


Albuquerque city councilors work to amend loophole in plastic bag ban
Albuquerque city councilors work to amend loophole in plastic bag ban
'Star Wars' inspired group takes over UNM's campus
'Star Wars' inspired group takes over UNM's campus
Catholic archbishop asks parishes to take precautions for coronavirus, flu
Catholic archbishop asks parishes to take precautions for coronavirus, flu
Eubank and Constitution closed due to accident involving pedestrian
Eubank and Constitution closed due to accident involving pedestrian
Guatemalan man sentenced in US identity theft scheme
Guatemalan man sentenced in US identity theft scheme