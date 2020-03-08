'Star Wars' inspired group takes over UNM's campus

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—University of New Mexico students might run into an unusual group if they stroll around campus Tuesday nights.
The Order of the Wolf is a “Star Wars” inspired club where members meet up to fight each other.
The rules of combat are simple: don't smack people in the face and have fun.
“We're here to fight a little bit. Some combat with starblades,” said White Knight with the Order of the Wolf. “Starblades were inspired by lightsabers, so think lightsaber combat.”
White Knight encourages anyone and everyone to come participate.
"You only live once. Come try it out once. If nothing else you can say 'I did this,'" White Knight said.
An Order of the Wolf member who goes by Eagle said the experience dares him to step out of his comfort zone.
“It's been a blast. Being able to just challenge myself in different ways,” said Eagle.
