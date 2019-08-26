Starbucks opens at Macy's in Coronado Center
August 26, 2019 07:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There's a new place for shoppers to get their caffeine fix in the Metro, according to Albuquerque Business First.
A Starbucks opened inside Macy's at the Coronado Center Friday. Officials said the idea of having a Starbucks had been on the store's radar for about three months before they built it inside.
Macy's Coronado Center store is currently the only Macy's in New Mexico.
