Starbucks opens at Macy's in Coronado Center

Christina Rodriguez
August 26, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There's a new place for shoppers to get their caffeine fix in the Metro, according to Albuquerque Business First

A Starbucks opened inside Macy's at the Coronado Center Friday. Officials said the idea of having a Starbucks had been on the store's radar for about three months before they built it inside.  

Macy's Coronado Center store is currently the only Macy's in New Mexico. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 26, 2019 07:00 PM
Created: August 26, 2019 01:13 PM

