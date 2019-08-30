State: 8 cases of severe lung disease from vaping, e-cigs | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State: 8 cases of severe lung disease from vaping, e-cigs

State: 8 cases of severe lung disease from vaping, e-cigs

Associated Press
August 30, 2019 06:24 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Department of Health officials say they're now investigating eight cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping and e-cigarette use.
    
They say the eight state residents have required hospitalization following the development of respiratory symptoms such as cough and difficulty breathing.
    
Five of them required intensive care during their hospitalizations.
    
State health officials also say all of patients who have been interviewed regarding vaping behavior reported the use of vape cartridges containing Tetra hydro cannabinol (THC) oil.
    
The patients range from 17 to 46 years of age, five are male and all eight live in either Santa Fe, Los Alamos or Bernalillo county.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: August 30, 2019 06:24 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

15 men arrested in prostitution sting
15 men arrested in prostitution sting
Suspected drunk driver still not charged in Uber crash that killed couple
Suspected drunk driver still not charged in Uber crash that killed couple
APD: 9-year-old girl shot in SE Albuquerque
APD: 9-year-old girl shot in SE Albuquerque
Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
Caught on camera: School bus driver steals dog house
Caught on camera: School bus driver steals dog house
Advertisement



Suspected drunk driver still not charged in Uber crash that killed couple
Suspected drunk driver still not charged in Uber crash that killed couple
Ruling opens New Mexico medical pot program to outsiders
Ruling opens New Mexico medical pot program to outsiders
15 men arrested in prostitution sting
15 men arrested in prostitution sting
State: 8 cases of severe lung disease from vaping, e-cigs
State: 8 cases of severe lung disease from vaping, e-cigs
Caught on camera: School bus driver steals dog house
Caught on camera: School bus driver steals dog house