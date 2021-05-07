CYFD drops use of messaging app that raised concerns

The Associated Press
Created: May 07, 2021 09:52 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department has stopped using a secure messaging app. That's in response to concerns that material might not be preserved for investigations and for disclosure under the state’s public records law.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Cabinet Secretary Brian Blalock said Thursday the department stopped using the Signal app in late April.
Blacklock said CYFD started using Signal early in the pandemic after officials realized they lacked a safe and secure platform for working remotely.
Blaclock said the department has preserved the records as required but dropped use of Signal to avoid weakening the public's trust in the agency.
