State commits $44 million in LEDA funds to 18 companies in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In 2020, New Mexico committed to paying out $44 million in state economic development dollars to companies that will bring thousands of jobs to the state in the coming years.
"LEDA funds are economic based jobs—and they help us bring or expand local businesses into New Mexico," said Alicia Keyes, the cabinet secretary for the state's economic development department.
According to the department, the state committed LEDA funds to 18 companies in the 2020 calendar year. It includes investments like the expansion of Netflix, Nature's Toolbox which is a vaccine and medicine development company, and Xxcentria which is a Taiwanese manufacturer.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has identified the following nine sectors to help our state recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic and thrive: Film & television, intelligent manufacturing, global trade, value-added agriculture, cybersecurity, biosciences, sustainable energy and outdoor recreation.
"These are sectors that New Mexico is primed to succeed in so we are really trying to focus a lot of our attention on those sectors," Keyes previously told KOB 4.
The 18 companies New Mexico invested in this year are expected to contribute $761 million to the state economy over a 10-year period and $150 million in new payroll.
"We feel like economic development is more important now more than ever and getting those economic based jobs in which they're providing healthcare and benefits for New Mexicans is really our priority," said Keyes.
