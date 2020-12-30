State commits $44 million in LEDA funds to 18 companies in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In 2020, New Mexico committed to paying out $44 million in state economic development dollars to companies that will bring thousands of jobs to the state in the coming years.



"LEDA funds are economic based jobs—and they help us bring or expand local businesses into New Mexico," said Alicia Keyes, the cabinet secretary for the state's economic development department.

According to the department, the state committed LEDA funds to 18 companies in the 2020 calendar year. It includes investments like the expansion of Netflix, Nature's Toolbox which is a vaccine and medicine development company, and Xxcentria which is a Taiwanese manufacturer.