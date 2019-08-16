State and city officials work together to find solution to pesky raccoon problems
Brittany Costello
August 16, 2019 08:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — They might seem cute and furry, but raccoons are causing a big headache for some residents in Albuquerque. Especially for one family, who says a young man is hospitalized after he was attacked and bitten by one in his own backyard.
Raccoons in Albuquerque are nothing new – in fact, people catch them wandering neighborhoods fairly often.
New Mexico Game and Fish officials said they've received about 79 complaints in the northwest part of New Mexico, including Albuquerque, just this summer. That's about the same number as last year.
Some people say the raccoons don't just wander, they cause destruction.
"I was shocked, I was shocked because a raccoon had bitten a young man and this young man was taken to the hospital," said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez. "Because they didn't have access to the raccoon, he had to go through the rabies series."
Sedillo Lopez said she saw the social media post about the incident, knows the victim, and had people reaching out to her for help.
Raccoons are protected by the state – considered furbearers. The problems are left up to the state's Game and Fish officials.
"I look at the statute and immediately thought, 'well it doesn't say that the city can't do anything' and I thought maybe there should be some kind of collaboration here," Sedillo Lopez said.
She said the city just needs a permit to trap and remove the nuisance.
Right now, officials with the city's Urban Environment Department confirm they are looking into it. But they said it's not so simple. They need to research what all that entails – things like equipment, personnel, and storage.
"What we're trying to do is maximize the ability of both the state and the city to address this problem," Sedillo Lopez said.
However, until a different solution is reached, Game and Fish officials will respond to those calls and trap if necessary.
