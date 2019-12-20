State and county partner up to grant Christmas wishlists for senior citizens

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Bernalillo County Department of Health Services and the State’s Aging and Long Term Services Department partnered up to adopt 17 senior citizens for Christmas.
Bernice Dorroh, 61, helped plan the party at the Rio Bravo Senior Center in preparation for the seniors’ Christmas surprises.
“These are some of the seniors that are sitting at the table that come just about every day, all week long,” Dorroh said.
Many of the seniors asked for necessities like toiletries and pet food.
“What did I ask for? I asked for dog food because I have two dogs and two cats so I asked for both and I also asked for laundry detergent because I just moved back in with my daughter and it's—it's hard. There's three of us,” Dorroh said.
Dorroh said all she wants is to have enough saved to give her grandson a special Christmas.
“That little bit of help helps everyone getting somebody else they wish they could get a little bit more than what they can give,” she said.
In her stocking and gift bags, Dorroh got exactly what she was looking for.
“I'm excited—very excited. It’s a very special Christmas for me now,” she said.
