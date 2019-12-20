State and county partner up to grant Christmas wishlists for senior citizens | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State and county partner up to grant Christmas wishlists for senior citizens

Joy Wang
Created: December 20, 2019 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Bernalillo County Department of Health Services and the State’s Aging and Long Term Services Department partnered up to adopt 17 senior citizens for Christmas.

Bernice Dorroh, 61, helped plan the party at the Rio Bravo Senior Center in preparation for the seniors’ Christmas surprises.

Advertisement

“These are some of the seniors that are sitting at the table that come just about every day, all week long,” Dorroh said.

Many of the seniors asked for necessities like toiletries and pet food.

“What did I ask for? I asked for dog food because I have two dogs and two cats so I asked for both and I also asked for laundry detergent because I just moved back in with my daughter and it's—it's hard. There's three of us,” Dorroh said.

Dorroh said all she wants is to have enough saved to give her grandson a special Christmas.

“That little bit of help helps everyone getting somebody else they wish they could get a little bit more than what they can give,” she said.

In her stocking and gift bags, Dorroh got exactly what she was looking for.

“I'm excited—very excited. It’s a very special Christmas for me now,” she said.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Advertisement


State lawmakers pre-file nearly 90 bills ahead of legislative session
State lawmakers pre-file nearly 90 bills ahead of legislative session
KOB 4 announces new chief meteorologist, promotion of two KOB meteorologists
KOB 4 announces new chief meteorologist, promotion of two KOB meteorologists
BCFD responds to structure fire on 2nd Street
BCFD responds to structure fire on 2nd Street
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
Man convicted of forcing children to panhandle faces new felony charge after abusing daughter
Man convicted of forcing children to panhandle faces new felony charge after abusing daughter