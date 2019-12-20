State and county partner up to grant Christmas wishlists for senior citizens

“What did I ask for? I asked for dog food because I have two dogs and two cats so I asked for both and I also asked for laundry detergent because I just moved back in with my daughter and it's—it's hard. There's three of us,” Dorroh said.

Dorroh said all she wants is to have enough saved to give her grandson a special Christmas.

“That little bit of help helps everyone getting somebody else they wish they could get a little bit more than what they can give,” she said.

In her stocking and gift bags, Dorroh got exactly what she was looking for.

“I'm excited—very excited. It’s a very special Christmas for me now,” she said.