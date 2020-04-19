State and tribal leaders address COVID-19 surge within Native American communities

"Hopefully, launching enhanced testing with the Indian Health Service, they'll get testing supplies,” she said.

One reason for the surge in cases is due to an outbreak on the Navajo Nation, which accounts for more than half of all coronavirus cases documented within Indian Health Services nationwide.

"Everyone recognizes that there needs to be improvement in our health care system, more so in tribal communities,” President Nez said.

Congresswoman Haaland said she helped secure $8 billion within the CARES Act that will go directly to tribal governments across the U.S.