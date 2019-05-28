State auditor looking into $1.7 million in settlement payouts

“These expenditures represent large sums of taxpayer money disbursed by the General Services Department. I’m concerned by the lack of transparency, the extreme length of confidentiality of the settlement terms, and the timing of these settlements. A lot of work happens behind the scenes when the state is faced with complaints that result in payouts and it’s important they are reached only after extensive investigations are complete and that the process is not used as a means by anyone in a position of authority or power to abuse the process, at the expense of the hardworking taxpayers of New Mexico.”

Anyone concerned about potential fraud, waste, and abuse should contact the Office of the State Auditor at www.saonm.org or by calling 1-866-OSA-FRAUD.