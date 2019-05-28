State auditor looking into $1.7 million in settlement payouts | KOB 4
State auditor looking into $1.7 million in settlement payouts

Marian Camacho
May 28, 2019 12:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - State Auditor Brian Colon has announced a special audit into the General Services Department dishing out $1.7 million worth of settlement payouts.

According to Colon's office, the audit was sparked as result of severe allegations in how the department handled the payouts. 

Colon says his concerns include the lengths the department went through to keep the settlement terms confidential and the timing of the settlements.

“These expenditures represent large sums of taxpayer money disbursed by the General Services Department. I’m concerned by the lack of transparency, the extreme length of confidentiality of the settlement terms, and the timing of these settlements. A lot of work happens behind the scenes when the state is faced with complaints that result in payouts and it’s important they are reached only after extensive investigations are complete and that the process is not used as a means by anyone in a position of authority or power to abuse the process, at the expense of the hardworking taxpayers of New Mexico.”

Anyone concerned about potential fraud, waste, and abuse should contact the Office of the State Auditor at www.saonm.org or by calling 1-866-OSA-FRAUD. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 28, 2019 12:02 PM
Created: May 28, 2019 11:59 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

