State auditor looking into $1.7 million in settlement payouts
Marian Camacho
May 28, 2019 12:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - State Auditor Brian Colon has announced a special audit into the General Services Department dishing out $1.7 million worth of settlement payouts.
According to Colon's office, the audit was sparked as result of severe allegations in how the department handled the payouts.
Colon says his concerns include the lengths the department went through to keep the settlement terms confidential and the timing of the settlements.
“These expenditures represent large sums of taxpayer money disbursed by the General Services Department. I’m concerned by the lack of transparency, the extreme length of confidentiality of the settlement terms, and the timing of these settlements. A lot of work happens behind the scenes when the state is faced with complaints that result in payouts and it’s important they are reached only after extensive investigations are complete and that the process is not used as a means by anyone in a position of authority or power to abuse the process, at the expense of the hardworking taxpayers of New Mexico.”
