State auditor talks recent fraud investigations, uptick in public tips

"This is just another situation where the taxpayers' trust has been broken and far too often in New Mexico and of recent days we find ourselves where taxpayers are losing faith again," said Colon.

The Office of the State Auditor also recently announced a special audit looking into the Martinez administration giving out $1.7 million worth of settlement payouts.

"But it's important for the public to know, we do audits every day at the office of the state auditor," said Colon. "But a good number of investigations that are done with my special investigations division are generated because taxpayers are concerned, and they take the time to contact my office."

Colon says there has been a dramatic increase in the number of tips called into his office compared to recent years. He says New Mexicans are fed up and want to ensure tax dollars are being properly utilized.

