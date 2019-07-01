State auditor talks recent fraud investigations, uptick in public tips | KOB 4
Advertisement

State auditor talks recent fraud investigations, uptick in public tips

Patrick Hayes
July 01, 2019 11:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colon is conducting investigations into several cases of fraud, all of which have popped up within the last few months.

Advertisement

The most recent investigation was that into Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule Giron. She's accused of awarding city contracts to her boyfriend.

Colon says his office has been keeping track of the city's problems since 2017 with some accusations surfacing as a result of their ongoing investigation. 

"This is just another situation where the taxpayers' trust has been broken and far too often in New Mexico and of recent days we find ourselves where taxpayers are losing faith again," said Colon.

The Office of the State Auditor also recently announced a special audit looking into the Martinez administration giving out $1.7 million worth of settlement payouts.

"But it's important for the public to know, we do audits every day at the office of the state auditor," said Colon. "But a good number of investigations that are done with my special investigations division are generated because taxpayers are concerned, and they take the time to contact my office."

Colon says there has been a dramatic increase in the number of tips called into his office compared to recent years. He says New Mexicans are fed up and want to ensure tax dollars are being properly utilized.

Click here to submit a tip to the State Auditor's Office.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: July 01, 2019 11:20 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman run over by her own car after finding snake in glovebox
File photo of red racer snake
New Mexico state senator arrested for DWI
New Mexico state senator arrested for DWI
University of New Mexico saying goodbye to 4 sports programs
University of New Mexico saying goodbye to 4 sports programs
Police investigate fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque
Police investigate fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque
Family says dog was stolen from their South Valley home
Family says dog was stolen from their South Valley home
Advertisement




University of New Mexico saying goodbye to 4 sports programs
University of New Mexico saying goodbye to 4 sports programs
State auditor talks recent fraud investigations, uptick in public tips
State auditor talks recent fraud investigations, uptick in public tips
Fire restrictions start in central New Mexico mountains
Fire restrictions start in central New Mexico mountains
New Mexico state senator arrested for DWI
New Mexico state senator arrested for DWI
Abuela Cooks: Red chile enchiladas
Abuela Cooks: Red chile enchiladas