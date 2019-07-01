State auditor talks recent fraud investigations, uptick in public tips
Patrick Hayes
July 01, 2019 11:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colon is conducting investigations into several cases of fraud, all of which have popped up within the last few months.
The most recent investigation was that into Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule Giron. She's accused of awarding city contracts to her boyfriend.
Colon says his office has been keeping track of the city's problems since 2017 with some accusations surfacing as a result of their ongoing investigation.
"This is just another situation where the taxpayers' trust has been broken and far too often in New Mexico and of recent days we find ourselves where taxpayers are losing faith again," said Colon.
The Office of the State Auditor also recently announced a special audit looking into the Martinez administration giving out $1.7 million worth of settlement payouts.
"But it's important for the public to know, we do audits every day at the office of the state auditor," said Colon. "But a good number of investigations that are done with my special investigations division are generated because taxpayers are concerned, and they take the time to contact my office."
Colon says there has been a dramatic increase in the number of tips called into his office compared to recent years. He says New Mexicans are fed up and want to ensure tax dollars are being properly utilized.
