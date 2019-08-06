State auditor requests information from embattled Las Vegas mayor

The budget deadline was July 31. Mayor Gurule-Giron sent it – but she violated state statues by having the budget approved by the city council in a public meeting.

Sources inside Las Vegas City Hall told 4 Investigates that the mayor initially called a secret budget meeting. She reportedly wanted the meeting kept a secret so the public and members of the media wouldn't be able to question her over the criminal allegations that loom over her.

Since that would have been a violation of the Open Meetings Act, she was forced to cancel her secret meeting.

Attorney General Hector Balderas suspects Mayor Gurule-Giron funneled city contracts to her boyfriend, who is a contractor. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver suspects the mayor committed voter fraud and tampered with an election to stack the city council with her friends.

State Auditor Brian Colón wants to make sure finances in Las Vegas are accounted for and city officials are acting within the boundaries of the law.

"Every day that goes by without them having a budget appropriately passed and approved by city council is a day they put the city of Las Vegas and its residents in a jeopardy," Colón said. "We are all hands on deck, trying to apply as much pressure as possible to do the right thing."

4 Investigates spoke with a Las Vegas city councilor who said HUD has already stated the city is at risk of losing federal housing funds because the mayor sent in an unapproved budget.