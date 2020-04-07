State budget in question as coronavirus puts stress on state economy

“The question that is keeping me and other legislators up and night, among many is, where are we going to come up with the money in state government to pay for all the things we need?” said Brian Egolf, Speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

The federal government approved money to help states, but state officials have yet to know exactly how much money they will receive.

“We don't know the details so it would be premature to make changes to the FY21 budget until we know what the federal government is doing,” Speaker Egolf said.

With constant changed to schools, prisons, the workforce and health care— lawmakers said they’re still figuring out what their new priorities are.

“It may not be across the board cuts,” Egolf said. “I can imagine Workforce Solutions will need some additional support. The source of that is up in the air. We'll need to hear from those cabinet secretaries to hear what they need.”

Speaker Egolf said he is pushing for a virtual special session so lawmakers don’t have to be physically present at the Roundhouse.

“I think it's not just a good idea—I think it's the responsible thing to do,” he said.

Gov. Lujan Grisham has indicated the need for a special session, but work must be done before lawmakers reconvene.