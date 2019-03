"I think it's incredibly important. I put that into the athletic budget for UNM. We put an additional $2 million into the budget for reinstatement for the sports that were cut," she said.

UNM's athletic director Eddie Nunez doesn't think the bill is fair to the school or students.

"The contingencies imposed by the language in HB 2 put UNM Athletics in a critically precarious financial position and seriously challenges our efforts to create a successful and efficient department capable of supporting our student-athletes' well-being, training and overall success," Nunez said.

He also pointed out that the extra $2 million doesn't address current needs, and it also doesn't make them Title IX compliant.

"Reinstating the sports increases the need for more programmatic support and considerable funding to remain Title IX compliant by investing in existing and additional women's sports," Nunez said.

HB 2 now heads to the Senate.

