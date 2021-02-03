State contact tracing data provides more insight into where people may have contracted COVID-19

It also suggested that less than 50% of cases statewide are people who have underlying conditions. That means people who are in peak health can be just as vulnerable to the virus as someone with asthma, according to the report.

The highest percentage of people infected with the virus said they were out shopping right before they got sick. Following shopping, people said they traveled out of state, attended gatherings, visited churches, went to a restaurant or brewery, or went to the gym before testing positive.