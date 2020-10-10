State, county officials provide voting tips to ensure ballot is counted

Voters who request their ballot will receive them in a packet that includes their ballot, an instruction sheet, an inner envelope, and a mailing envelope.

“You want to fill out the front and the back. Use a black pen, not a pencil to mark it, and when you get here with this then make sure you stick it in the inner envelope which you'll stick into your mailing envelope,” Stover said.

When filling out the ballot, Curtas said to mark everything properly.

“Do not put any marks except filling in the bubbles next to what you're voting on because if you do put marks on your ballot that are outside of those bubbles, there's a potential that it could be rejected,” he said.

Voters should put their ballot inside the inner envelope then seal everything in the mailing envelope before dropping it in the mailbox or at a polling location.

“Need to make sure you do is sign it and put the last four of your Social Security number here,” Stover said. “If you don't do that, the poll workers, when it gets to the warehouse where we start separating these things, will reject it. You'll get a rejection letter. This is extremely, extremely important that you do it and complete it.”

If a ballot was requested and hasn’t been received yet, Curtas said voter can track it down online.

“At NMVote.org we have a ballot tracking system, and so we have now instituted, what are known as intelligent mail barcodes, and so this basically gives you even more specific information about where exactly your ballot is,” he said.

Stover said voters shouldn’t put off sending back their ballot.

“The earlier you get things into us, the earlier we'll be able to get things sorted and be ready to vote on Tuesday on Election Day,” Stover added.

To request an absentee ballot, click here.