State COVID relief checks expected to be sent out starting Dec. 14

“The week of December 14th is the week we are going to roll out those payments. We have to do them in chunks. We are talking about a lot of people here,” he said.

Nearly 140,000 people will receive checks. The state said there’s enough money to give everyone that one-time payment.

“This money will go directly back into the economy,” McCamley said. “The people that have unemployment claims, it goes back out to rent, buy groceries, utilities, pay for child care—the things we talk about all the time."

People who still have questions about the funds are encouraged to call the Department of Workforce Solutions at (1-877-664-6984) on the day associated with the last digit if their social security number, which are as follows:

0 - 3 : Monday

4 – 6 : Tuesday

7 – 9 : Wednesday

Missed your day: Thursday and Friday

The first chunk of funds will go out Dec. 14 and continue throughout the week. Payments will take between 24-72 hours to transfer into your accounts.