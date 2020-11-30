State COVID relief checks expected to be sent out starting Dec. 14

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State officials said COVID relief in the form of a $1,200 check will soon be on the way for tens of thousands of New Mexicans on unemployment. Last week, state lawmakers approved that funding during the legislative special session.
The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions said people who are already on unemployment won’t have to fill out any additional forms to receive the money.
“People really need help right now. We've said it over and over again. We recognize that people need this help,” said Bill McCamley, secretary of Workforce Solutions. “Especially after holidays when people have a lot of time to think about their situations, they all call us on Monday morning.”
McCamley said the department received thousands of phone calls about the relief funds, which are expected to hit people’s bank accounts in mid-December.
“The week of December 14th is the week we are going to roll out those payments. We have to do them in chunks. We are talking about a lot of people here,” he said.
Nearly 140,000 people will receive checks. The state said there’s enough money to give everyone that one-time payment.
“This money will go directly back into the economy,” McCamley said. “The people that have unemployment claims, it goes back out to rent, buy groceries, utilities, pay for child care—the things we talk about all the time."
People who still have questions about the funds are encouraged to call the Department of Workforce Solutions at (1-877-664-6984) on the day associated with the last digit if their social security number, which are as follows:
0 - 3 : Monday
4 – 6 : Tuesday
7 – 9 : Wednesday
Missed your day: Thursday and Friday
The first chunk of funds will go out Dec. 14 and continue throughout the week. Payments will take between 24-72 hours to transfer into your accounts.
