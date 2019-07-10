State drops case against man accused of murder
July 10, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Orlando Astorga is no longer charged with the first-degree murder of Jasen Mulvaney.
The charge was dropped Wednesday and the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office referred the case back to the sheriff's department for further investigation.
Astorga was accused of shooting and killing Mulvaney after he allegedly stole a shovel from Astorga's workplace.
Astorga said he shot Mulvaney because he believed Mulvaney was going to run him over.
