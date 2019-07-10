State drops case against man accused of murder | KOB 4
State drops case against man accused of murder

State drops case against man accused of murder

Joshua Panas
July 10, 2019 03:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Orlando Astorga is no longer charged with the first-degree murder of Jasen Mulvaney.

The charge was dropped Wednesday and the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office referred the case back to the sheriff's department for further investigation. 

Astorga was accused of shooting and killing Mulvaney after he allegedly stole a shovel from Astorga's workplace.

Astorga said he shot Mulvaney because he believed Mulvaney was going to run him over.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: July 10, 2019 03:04 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

