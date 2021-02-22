State education leaders continue making progress toward finding 'missing' students

But where are those missing students ending up? According to PED data, 26% enrolled in private schools, 23% moved out of state, 15% enrolled in public school, 7% started homeschooling, and 3% have dropped out.

As more schools move into a hybrid model, Sandoval hopes more students will be motivated to return to the classroom.

“We recognize that the pandemic has provided undue hardships for many of our families and our students, and we hope that this effort will remind families across New Mexico how important they are to us,” Sandoval said.