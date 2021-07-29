State employees will be required to either be fully vaccinated or get tested regularly | KOB 4

State employees will be required to either be fully vaccinated or get tested regularly

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 29, 2021 03:47 PM
Created: July 29, 2021 12:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Thursday, requiring all state employees to either be fully vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 regularly.

Under the order, state employees who are not fully vaccinated "shall be required to demonstrate a negative COVID-19 test every two weeks."

According to the executive order, employees who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask indoors, with exceptions for eating and drinking.

Employees who do not comply "may be subject to disciplinary action, including termination, in accordance with applicable law."

The order takes effect Monday, Aug. 2.

“Right now, it’s very simple: Get a vaccine, or else you will be tested,” Lujan Grisham said. 


