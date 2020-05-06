State expert answers questions about COVID-19 health insurance coverage

“Far and away the largest number of calls have been on getting covered,” explained Toal. “People who had jobs who've lost jobs, laid off for furlough. They don't have access to their employers insurance, and they're looking for ways they can get coverage, so that's far and away the most common call. We try to assist them by pointing out that there's three different ways they can get coverage in New Mexico. Either by applying through the Medicaid program, or going to the state's health information exchange this is known as Be Well NM, or the state has what's called a high risk pool is officially known as the New Mexico Medical Insurance Pool, and people who are uninsured can get coverage there.”

When it comes to COVID-19 treatment, Toal said insurance companies should cover every New Mexican. That also includes treatment for pneumonia or influenza.

Toal said other insurance industries have also been impacted by the pandemic.

“We issued orders to the business insurance world to cut some slack to the businesses who have insurance, based on a payroll or business activity or hours of operation, recognizing that all of those have been diminished significantly so they should reduce their premiums,” said Toal. “We issued an order to auto insurers to issue refunds or credits because they're simply not driving. So, auto insurance premiums that were based on usage, really shouldn't apply during this time. People need a break.”

Those who have questions about COVID-19 and their insurance should call the State Office of Superintendent of Insurance at 1-833-415-0566

The COVID-19 call center is staffed Monday through Saturday from 8am-6pm for all your COVID insurance questions.