State fair brings in more animals to fill gap left by 4-H cancelation

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 09, 2021 06:07 PM
Created: September 09, 2021 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Fair canceled the 4-H livestock show and sale earlier this week.

Officials told KOB 4 they will be bringing in some more animals to fill the empty spaces. There are still plenty of events to look forward to, including horse shows, a big barn full of livestock, and of course, a petting farm.

Another attraction is GASCAR, or the Great American Speedway Crazy Animal Races.

