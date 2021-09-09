State fair brings in more animals to fill gap left by 4-H cancelation

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Fair canceled the 4-H livestock show and sale earlier this week.
Officials told KOB 4 they will be bringing in some more animals to fill the empty spaces. There are still plenty of events to look forward to, including horse shows, a big barn full of livestock, and of course, a petting farm.
Another attraction is GASCAR, or the Great American Speedway Crazy Animal Races.
