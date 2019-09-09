State Fair metal detector glitch forces security to rely on alternatives | KOB 4
State Fair metal detector glitch forces security to rely on alternatives

Nathan O'Neal
September 09, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE,N.M.— A glitch in the new metal detectors at the State Fair forced security personnel to revert to handheld metal detectors last weekend.

State Fair General  Manager, Dan Mourning said these glitches are to be anticipated with technology.

“It’s technology, it’s mechanical. Anything mechanical or electronic, you might sometimes have a glitch, but it was minor and of course we always have things that are in place,” Mourning said.

 With the State Fair attracting almost half a million people every year, Mourning said protecting the crowds is a priority.

“The big thing for us has been our new metal detectors that are our first state-of-the-art new generation,” Mourning said. “They’ve been able to speed the lines up but also really detect and make sure people feel safe.”

Despite the troubleshooting with security, Mourning said there are unseen safeguards protecting everyone who steps foot onto the fairgrounds.

“I guarantee you this is the safest 236 acres in the State of New Mexico,” Mourning said.

Mourning admits technology is a useful tool in security, but human intuition is invaluable.

