State Fair metal detector glitch forces security to rely on alternatives

With the State Fair attracting almost half a million people every year, Mourning said protecting the crowds is a priority.

“The big thing for us has been our new metal detectors that are our first state-of-the-art new generation,” Mourning said. “They’ve been able to speed the lines up but also really detect and make sure people feel safe.”

Despite the troubleshooting with security, Mourning said there are unseen safeguards protecting everyone who steps foot onto the fairgrounds.

“I guarantee you this is the safest 236 acres in the State of New Mexico,” Mourning said.

Mourning admits technology is a useful tool in security, but human intuition is invaluable.