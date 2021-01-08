State GOP says election tarnished democracy, faces criticism

A spokesman for the secretary of state’s office says New Mexico’s election was independently audited and that Pearce and the Republican Party “should be ashamed of themselves for continuing false narratives.”

The following is Pearce's full statement:

“RPNM recognizes the certification of electoral votes by Congress this morning, but there are still too many unanswered questions surrounding the vote count, voting machines, drop boxes and absentee ballots in our presidential election. We have raised these issues in New Mexico, but our requests to the Secretary of State fell on deaf ears. Throughout the election process, we championed an unrelenting effort to ensure fair and honest elections. Election integrity has been paramount, but there have been anomalies and issues that were never addressed that should have been. To this end, our democracy has been tarnished. RPNM will continue to fight for ballot integrity in future elections.”