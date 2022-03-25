State issues recall of some Sacred Garden medical cannabis products

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Cannabis Control Division issued a recall of medical cannabis products containing levels of mold above regulatory levels.

Sacred Garden Medical Cannabis's 'Snow Cone' and 'Protégé 78' cannabis bud, pre-rolls and food products are affected by the recall. Anyone who purchased the products over the past several weeks should check their product's label for the listed lot numbers. If the numbers match, you are encouraged to either return the product to where it was purchased or throw it out.