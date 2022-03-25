State issues recall of some Sacred Garden medical cannabis products

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 25, 2022 02:53 PM
Created: March 25, 2022 02:21 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Cannabis Control Division issued a recall of medical cannabis products containing levels of mold above regulatory levels.
Sacred Garden Medical Cannabis's 'Snow Cone' and 'Protégé 78' cannabis bud, pre-rolls and food products are affected by the recall. Anyone who purchased the products over the past several weeks should check their product's label for the listed lot numbers. If the numbers match, you are encouraged to either return the product to where it was purchased or throw it out.
State regulators performed a site visit to a retail facility – in response to a patient complaint – and found contaminated product tested at 35,000 Colony Forming Units per gram; far over the maximum allowable level of 1,000 CFU per gram.
The company was required to immediately cease and desist operations at a production and manufacturing site, as a result.
Regulators stated the product passed mandatory pre-sale inspection but that the contamination happened after the products were put on retail shelves, likely because the products were improperly stored.
Anyone who has – or has had – adverse effects from the affected products should immediately contact a medical provider. Visit here for a full list of what is being recalled.
The company has dispensaries in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Ruidoso and Santa Fe.
