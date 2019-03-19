State graduation rate at 'all-time high'
Marian Camacho
March 19, 2019 10:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - State education officials have released New Mexico's four-year graduation rate for the 2017-2018 school year and say it's at an all-time high.
PED Secretary Dr. Karen Trujillo says the rate hit 73.9-percent, a nearly three-percent jump from the previous school year.
According to PED officials, rates increased across all student subgroups including Hispanic and American Indian students, students with disabilities, and English learners.
“The continued upward trend in the statewide graduation rate is because of the hard work of students and educators throughout our state over a period of many years," said Trujillo. "We will continue to work together with local school leaders to build on these impressive gains.”
