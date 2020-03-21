State health department investigates COVID-19 case at Del Norte High School

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 21, 2020 01:58 PM
Created: March 21, 2020 01:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health is investigating a case of COVID-19 at an Albuquerque high school where students and staff may have been exposed.
The case involves a freshman student from Del Norte High School. The NMDOH suggests that students and staff from Del Norte as well as nex+Gen Academy self-isolate and contact the state if they begin to experience symptoms.
The NMDOH will host a clinic on Sunday, March 22 at the Public Health Office in Midtown Albuquerque, where exposed students can get an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 if they are symptomatic.
To be seen at this clinic please call 505-235-1564 during the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 to make an appointment to be tested on Sunday, March 22nd.
To read the letter that APS sent out to Del Norte High School and nex+Gen Academy families, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company