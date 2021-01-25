State health leaders say New Mexico is moving in the right direction in fight against COVID-19

“We are anticipating now that we will start to see easing up in those death rates that are in the high 20-30s in the middle or the end of the first week in February,” he said.

As far as gating criteria, state case totals are still about five times higher than where state officials would like to see it, but it used to be ten times higher.

The state’s test positivity has also fallen into the single digits. Currently, it is 7.3% but officials are trying to get the number below 5%. A positivity rate below 5% puts counties in the yellow/green reopening range.

Health officials also answered more questions about the vaccine rollout.

More than 203,000 people have received the vaccine in New Mexico so far. The state said they’re giving it to about 7,000 people each day. They also said the state ranks third highest in vaccine administration.

While vaccine supply is still an issue, Secretary Tracie Collins said she believes there will soon be more vaccine availability under the Biden administration.

“We are waiting on the federal government,” she said. “It's really at their discretion. Certainly we can advocate for more doses and highlight the needs we have in the state and that's what we are doing. As far as lead time, we know within the week what we're going to get the following week and so that's what we based our orders on."

More than 700,000 New Mexicans are currently eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1A and the top two sub phases of 1B.

Here’s a state breakdown of eligibility:

138,000 doses in the health care sector

150,000 doses for people who are 75 years and older

466,000 doses for people who are 16 years and older with a chronic condition





State officials said they’re aware of people who are being dishonest about their underlying conditions in order to get their vaccine sooner than they’re supposed to. NMDOH said they’re trying to work out the issue and that people should be prepared to show proof if asked.

“We had problems with internal communication in the department, which led to confusion and that led to us cancel these events because it was not in the order we have outlines in who's currently going to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Collin. “I really apologize for that. It should not have happened. Moving forward, we've worked diligently to create a plan to make sure communication lines are open up and down the chain, so we don't see this happen again."

NMDOH said they believe they’re a few weeks out from opening the third sub phase of 1B, which includes essential workers who can’t work from home.