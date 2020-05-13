State health officials concerned about rate of NM children with COVID-19

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the Health and Human Services Department, expressed concern for children with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
During a press briefing, Dr. Scrase said, in the last two weeks, cases of COVID-19 in people aged 0-19, rose from 7% to 13%.
New Mexico has the second highest percentage of children with COVID-19 in the country, according to Dr. Scrase. He added that the national average for children who tested positive for COVID-19 is 3%.
Dr. Scrase said parents should watch out for abdominal issues in children including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. He said if they experience those symptoms and have a fever, the child should be tested for COVID-19.
