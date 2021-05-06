State health officials face challenges in tracking out-of-state vaccinations

But health officials said they’re working to determine what those out-of-state numbers are.

“We've worked with one partner in Texas and have requested that information regarding how many New Mexicans have received at least one dose in Texas, but have not received that response yet has been promised to us,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexico health officials are encouraging people to update their state vaccine profile if they’ve received their vaccine in another state, so their vaccine will be counted toward the state’s reopening criteria.

“That’s a really easy way to bring county vaccinations up is to identify people who got vaccines elsewhere,” Dr Scrase added.

New Mexico does not have data on how many New Mexicans have received their vaccines out of state. However, Dr. Scrase said using the federal database, he believes that the number is in the single digit percentage.