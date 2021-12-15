State health officials provide update on COVID-19 in New Mexico

The COVID-19 vaccine has now been available for a year. 75% of adults in New Mexico are fully vaccinated, and the state is reportedly the 10th best in the nation for getting the booster shot.

However, state health officials said hospitalizations are still way too high. Hospitals are still slammed and in need of workers.

"We're not near the endgame when our health care delivery system is being completely overwhelmed and has to declare crisis standards of care," Ross said. "Even though we're so far into this, and we've made so many advancements – the one indication that we know we're not there, is when we look at the health care delivery system."

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths. 72% of all new COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated.