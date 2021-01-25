State health officials, schools address COVID-19 vaccine snafu

Last week, Santa Fe schools held its own clinic and vaccinated about 100 staff members before the state told them to stop.

Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Veronica Garcia told teachers today: "We have been assured by the Department of Health that those who received their dose at our clinic will be notified when they can get their second dose."

State health officials said they "had to make phone calls to remind people and vaccine providers to follow the order."

New Mexico is currently giving out about 7,000 doses of the vaccine daily. However, those doses are prioritized for mainly healthcare workers, people over the age of 75 and people 16 and older with chronic health conditions.

Health officials say determining when teachers as a group might be able to get the vaccine depends on the supply statewide.

"Given our current supply we're looking at a few weeks out before we can open this up to the next group," said Dr. Collins