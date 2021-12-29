State health officials to distribute free at-home COVID tests

“Our governor has asked us to try to be able to purchase one million of these so that we can spread it out throughout the state.”

But there's work to do before getting all of those tests out there. The Department of Health is working on a website, an educational sheet and ramping up their hot line capacity to answer questions. Like how to do one of the tests and what to do if you're positive.

First step, consider yourself positive and isolate.

“It's also helpful to inform your healthcare provider. You can also call our hotline for help, it’s good for you to contact people who you've had contact with,” Parajon said.

More details are still to come, like how positive tests will be factored in to statewide totals and when wide-spread distribution will happen.

“That's the two pieces we're working on, getting the tests out and education,” said Parajon.

For information on how to order an at-home COVID-19 saliva test, visit, nmhealth.org/covid-testing/. Or call NMDOH’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 1-855-600-3453.