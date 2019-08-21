State health officials warn about lung disease possibly linked with vaping | KOB 4
State health officials warn about lung disease possibly linked with vaping

Christina Rodriguez
August 21, 2019 12:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is investigating possible cases of lung disease that are associated with vaping. 

A 29-year-old man from Bernalillo County was determined to have a vaping-associated lung disease, according to NMDOH. They said three additional cases are also under investigation.

All of the reported cases involve vape cartridges that possibly contain THC. The department said there have been similar cases reported in at least 14 other states. 

"In light of this disease, we discourage vaping of any cartridges with THC," said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel. "People who have trouble breathing or experience chest pain after vaping – in the weeks or months prior to the development of these symptoms – should seek immediate medical attention." 

In all of the cases under investigation, people were hospitalized with severe breathing problems, including shortness of breath and fatigue. 

