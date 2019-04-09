State looks to fill 1,000 jobs through 'rapid-hire' event

The state is looking to fill more than 1,000 positions through the events. State agencies will conduct interviews on-site and qualified applicants will get information about an offer the same day or shortly thereafter.

“Rapid-hire events can be an effective way to fill vacant positions in state agencies,” said Director Pamela Coleman of the State Personnel Office. “Our staff has been working closely with each participating state agency. Our common goal is to put New Mexicans to work while making sure our state agencies are running at their top capacity. We are excited to meet folks interested in joining New Mexico state government!”