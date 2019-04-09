State looks to fill 1,000 jobs through 'rapid-hire' event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Department of Workforce Solutions is hosting several "rapid-hire" events across New Mexico over the coming week.
The state is looking to fill more than 1,000 positions through the events. State agencies will conduct interviews on-site and qualified applicants will get information about an offer the same day or shortly thereafter.
“Rapid-hire events can be an effective way to fill vacant positions in state agencies,” said Director Pamela Coleman of the State Personnel Office. “Our staff has been working closely with each participating state agency. Our common goal is to put New Mexicans to work while making sure our state agencies are running at their top capacity. We are excited to meet folks interested in joining New Mexico state government!”
Below are details on each event:
Carlsbad
Tuesday, April 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Mexico Workforce Connection, 323 S. Halagueno
Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Taxation & Revenue Department
Roswell
Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Mexico Workforce Connection, 2110 S. Main St, Roswell
Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Department of Health, and Department of Military Affairs
Farmington
Friday, April 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
San Juan College, Information Technology Center, 4601 College Blvd, Farmington, NM 87402
Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Taxation & Revenue Department
Santa Fe
Tuesday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Rd, Santa Fe
Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Taxation & Revenue Department, Children, Youth, and Families Department, Department of Health, and Human Services Department
Albuquerque
Wednesday, April 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Mexico Workforce Connection, 501 Mountain Rd, NE, Albuquerque
Participating Agencies: Department of Public Safety, Children, Youth, and Families Department, Department of Health, and Human Services Department
Albuquerque
Thursday, April 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Mexico Workforce Connection, 501 Mountain Rd, NE, Albuquerque
Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Children, Youth, and Families Department, Department of Health, and Human Services Department
Las Cruces
Tuesday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Doña Ana Community College, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. Las Cruces
Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation and Department of Health, Department of Public Safety
