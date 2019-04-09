State looks to fill 1,000 jobs through 'rapid-hire' event | KOB 4
State looks to fill 1,000 jobs through 'rapid-hire' event

State looks to fill 1,000 jobs through 'rapid-hire' event

Marian Camacho
April 09, 2019 06:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Department of Workforce Solutions is hosting several "rapid-hire" events across New Mexico over the coming week. 

The state is looking to fill more than 1,000 positions through the events. State agencies will conduct interviews on-site and qualified applicants will get information about an offer the same day or shortly thereafter.

“Rapid-hire events can be an effective way to fill vacant positions in state agencies,” said Director Pamela Coleman of the State Personnel Office. “Our staff has been working closely with each participating state agency. Our common goal is to put New Mexicans to work while making sure our state agencies are running at their top capacity. We are excited to meet folks interested in joining New Mexico state government!”

Below are details on each event:

Carlsbad

Tuesday, April 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Mexico Workforce Connection, 323 S. Halagueno

Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Taxation & Revenue Department

Roswell

Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Mexico Workforce Connection, 2110 S. Main St, Roswell

Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Department of Health, and Department of Military Affairs

Farmington

Friday, April 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

San Juan College, Information Technology Center, 4601 College Blvd, Farmington, NM 87402

Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Taxation & Revenue Department

Santa Fe

Tuesday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Rd, Santa Fe

Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Taxation & Revenue Department, Children, Youth, and Families Department, Department of Health, and Human Services Department

Albuquerque 

Wednesday, April 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Mexico Workforce Connection, 501 Mountain Rd, NE, Albuquerque

Participating Agencies: Department of Public Safety, Children, Youth, and Families Department, Department of Health, and Human Services Department

Albuquerque

Thursday, April 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Mexico Workforce Connection, 501 Mountain Rd, NE, Albuquerque

Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Children, Youth, and Families Department, Department of Health, and Human Services Department

Las Cruces 

Tuesday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Doña Ana Community College, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. Las Cruces

Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation and Department of Health, Department of Public Safety

