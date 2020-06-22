State House lawmakers adjourn special session, two days after expected ending | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State House lawmakers adjourn special session, two days after expected ending

State House lawmakers adjourn special session, two days after expected ending

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 22, 2020 07:12 PM
Created: June 22, 2020 07:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - State House lawmakers have adjourned the special session Monday, two days after it was expected to end. 

On Monday, House lawmakers approved SB 8, a bill that would require all law enforcement officers to wear body cameras, and the Small Business Recovery Act.

Advertisement

The act would give $400 million to small businesses and $100 million to local and municipal government's from the state's $5 billion Severance Tax Permanent Fund in the form of low-interest loans.

Tune into the Night Beat to see KOB 4's Brittany Costello break down the newest bills that are heading to the governor's desk.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
New Mexico reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
New Mexico reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Man accused of shooting during Oñate protest to be released ahead of trial
Man accused of shooting during Oñate protest to be released ahead of trial
Advertisement


State House lawmakers adjourn special session, two days after expected ending
State House lawmakers adjourn special session, two days after expected ending
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
APD addresses response to Oñate protest, shooting
APD addresses response to Oñate protest, shooting