State House lawmakers adjourn special session, two days after expected ending

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 22, 2020 07:12 PM
Created: June 22, 2020 07:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - State House lawmakers have adjourned the special session Monday, two days after it was expected to end.
On Monday, House lawmakers approved SB 8, a bill that would require all law enforcement officers to wear body cameras, and the Small Business Recovery Act.
The act would give $400 million to small businesses and $100 million to local and municipal government's from the state's $5 billion Severance Tax Permanent Fund in the form of low-interest loans.
