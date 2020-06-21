State House lawmakers expected to vote on body camera bill | KOB 4
State House lawmakers expected to vote on body camera bill

Brittany Costello
Created: June 21, 2020 05:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With nationwide calls for transparency and police reform, body cameras made the short list for police reform in New Mexico.

A Senate bill that would require New Mexico law enforcement officers to wear body cameras is expected to come up for a vote Monday when House lawmakers continue the special session. The bill also includes language that would penalize officers who fail to wear them.

SB 8 would revoke officer certifications for convictions or pleas involving use of force or failing to intervene during use of force.

The bill doesn’t include a funding source for the cameras.

With the Senate’s approval, the bill now heads to the House for a vote.

If passed, one of the biggest impacts would be on the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office since those deputies do not wear body cameras.

Sheriff Manny Gonzalez has long opposed the department making that move.


